Sarah M. D'Aguanno
Feb. 9, 1949 – July 4, 2020
Sarah Margaret (Eickman) D'Aguanno, 71, passed away quietly at her home on July 4, 2020, after a long and valiant fight against a debilitating and relentless illness. Her husband of 52 years, Ray, was by her side. Her struggle was tirelessly supported by her family throughout her illness.
Sarah was born in Belleville, Kansas, on Feb. 9, 1949, during the Blizzard of '49. Due to impassable country roads, the trip home was with horse and wagon. Sarah's parents, Warren and Gweneth Eickman, and children lived in Kansas and Texas before settling in Crete in 1958. Sarah graduated from Crete High School in 1967. She also attended Milford Trade School in computer technology. She met her future husband, Ray D'Aguanno of Rhode Island in Crete when he was attending Doane College. They married in Rhode Island in August, 1968.
Sarah lived a full and active life of many talents. She was an accomplished musician and music teacher, fanatic gardener, voracious reader, meticulous artist, a lover of the outdoors and, especially, loved her family.
She was the adoring mother of two sons, Marc and his wife, Jill, and Jason and his wife, Gina; four beautiful and lovable granddaughters, Christina, Jaclyn, Grace and Annabella; as well as two loving step-grandchildren, Lori and James; and a step great-granddaughter, Fiona. She had an extensive family of siblings: Susan Weber, Paul (Eleanor) Eickman, Anne Walden and Bradley Eickman (Joann); and brother-in-law Chris D'Aguanno and his wife Wendy. Sarah had other special close relatives, a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews, taking an active interest in all their lives and life events. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Gwen Eickman and brother-in-law, Marvin Weber.
The memory of her easy laugh, quiet voice, religious devotion and attention to detail will remain a comforting presence in all our lives.
A celebration of her life was held July 18 with immediate family in the Memorial Garden of East Greenwich (Rhode Island) United Methodist Church where Sarah was an active member. The service was provided to Sarah's siblings through a live stream. Sarah was a member of the choir at her church as long as she could sing. She was a volunteer at their food pantry and a participant in other charitable activities. Often Sarah helped with the AV technology during services.
She is already deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know and love her.
