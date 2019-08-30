Sara A. Meyers
June 19, 1957 – Aug. 17, 2019
Sara Ann Meyers, 62, of Lincoln, formerly of Wilber, passed away peacefully Aug. 17, 2019. She was born June 19, 1957, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Francis and Sally (Harder) Andrus. The oldest daughter of a career Air Force man, Sara spent her childhood in numerous places including Wisconsin, Japan and Nebraska. No matter where she was, her compassionate and nurturing personality inspired feelings of comfort and safety in her three siblings and others around her. She graduated from Wilber-Clatonia High School in 1976 and went on to join the U.S. Army, where she earned a degree in nursing.
She married Gary Lynn Meyers on Aug. 8, 1981, at the Lutheran Church in Wilber. They relocated to Lincoln, where they raised three sons, Scott, Andrew and Micah. Following her military service, Sara pursued a career in nursing, working at Crete Manor in Crete and Milder Manor and Lancaster Manor in Lincoln. When health issues prevented her from continuing her nursing career, she became a para-educator for Lincoln Public Schools, working with English Language Learner students at Northeast High School.
Her kindness and passion for serving others was reflected in both her professional and family life. She lived for her children and grandchildren, always eager to share her collection of family photographs and scrapbooks. Her interests included photography, gardening, cooking and all things Christmas. Sara will be remembered as a loving and faithful daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. The light that she brought to the lives of those who knew her is immeasurable, and those left behind can only strive to live up to her example.
Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Sally, and brothers, James and John Andrus.
She is survived by her father, Francis (Mildred) Andrus; husband, Gary; sons, Scott (April) Meyers of Lincoln, Andrew (Larissa) Meyers of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Micah Meyers of Omaha; sister, Julie (Harvey) Layton of Long Lane, Missouri; grandchildren, Alexis, Bianca, Ava, Kiegon, Leena, Jamesin and Grace; and numerous sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life service was held Aug. 24, 2019, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
