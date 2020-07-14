Saline County’s health district, Public Health Solutions, released an updated report of tracked COVID-19 cases in the area within the last two weeks.
Seventeen new cases were confirmed from June 25-July 9 in Saline County, bringing its total to 545.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing an uptick in positive cases within the district,” health director Kim Showalter said in a press release.
There has been an increase in confirmed cases in every county PHS covers, including Gage with 13 cases, Thayer with four cases, Fillmore with four cases and Jefferson with one new case.
In the press release, Showalter said some cases have been traced to public outings and events, such as a few golf tournaments, weddings and large parties. She recommends residents continue to take precautions such as avoiding large crowds, social distance if possible and wear a face mask when out.
“(These are) still the best ways to avoid exposure to the virus,” Showalter said.
