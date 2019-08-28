Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced this year’s recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award on Aug. 16.
Saline County Government, based in Wilber, received a Grower Award, which honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors.
A total of 42 Nebraska organizations representing 24 communities are being honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs.
“The Governor’s Wellness Award recognizes businesses that have planted and nurtured a culture of wellness within their organizations,” Ricketts said. “I applaud these employers for implementing innovative and effective worksite wellness programs. Their efforts help grow a healthier population in Nebraska.”
In the past year, award recipients increased the percentage of people meeting surgeon general guidelines for physical activity by more than 11%, reduced tobacco use by 19% and increased those meeting fruit and vegetable consumption guidelines by 4%.
These organizations have also helped their teammates manage stress and improve their overall culture of wellness.
“Worksite wellness provides an opportunity for employees to invest in their own health and experience the benefits of living healthier lives. Embracing a healthy and active lifestyle can help reduce the likelihood of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke, and certain types of cancer,” said Dannette R. Smith, chief executive officer of DHHS.
This year marks the 12th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support and evaluation of outcomes.
The Governor’s Wellness Award has three categories:
The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs.
The Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors.
The Harvester award, which is new this year, recognizes businesses that are experiencing documented value and return on investment.
Including this year’s winners, 466 total awards have been distributed across the state.
A list of this year’s award winners is available at http://dhhs. ne.gov/Documents/Governors-Wellness-Award- Recipients-2019.pdf.
Awards will be presented at three official award ceremonies in Gering on Sept. 12, Omaha on Oct. 8 and York on Oct. 16.
Nebraska employers can apply for the Governor’s Wellness Award online at https:// cip-dhhs.ne.gov/redcap/ surveys/?s=WJCR98KTXT. Awards are presented annually and are good for three years.
For employers interested in starting a wellness program or enhancing an existing one, contact DHHS at (402) 471-0709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.