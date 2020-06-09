The Saline County Ag Society and Nebraska Extension in Saline County have been working to bring a portion of the annual county fair to fruition.
The highly visible entertainment portions have been canceled because of concerns to maintain public safety with COVID-19. The Ag Society is already working to determine fair dates and an entertainment schedule for 2021.
Meanwhile, in 2020, the fair isn’t going away. It may, however, be going into a more subdued, closed-to-the-public mode.
“The youth have missed out on so many things since this all began back in March,” said Eric Stehlik, Saline County 4-H associate. “As soon as there was a sliver of hope, we began to brainstorm how we could hold the 4-H events.”
Limited attendance may be the hardest Directed Health Measure there is for this year, as staying under the 25% capacity is not easy with such a strong family-supported organization as 4-H. Limitations are for two adults for each 4-H member/family. Grandparents are great supporters, but to keep numbers and the risk of virus spread to a minimum, extra people will not be admitted.
Exploration of livestreaming the animal shows and fashion review judging is in the works. Parents will be asked to pitch in and assist so volunteer numbers can be kept to a minimum and make sure all needed participants are able to attend.
Some modifications to the 4-H schedule will be forthcoming. Removing the overlapping show times will help control numbers. There will be no foodstands; food trucks interested in being at the fairgrounds should contact the Ag Society.
The static exhibits in the Exhibition Building will also be entered and judged. These exhibits will be photographed and shared but not open to public viewing. All open class judging will be canceled.
As with almost every other event, face masks are highly encouraged, and visitors should bring their own. Coming with no mask will subject you to self-quarantine if a case is confirmed from attendees. Temperatures will be scanned at the gate, attendance recorded and wrist bands issued to those allowed to enter. All persons are encouraged to social distance at all times and use the hand sanitizers whenever needed.
An updated schedule and full listing of modifications for fair attendance will be available on the Nebraska Extension - Saline County (saline.unl.edu) or Saline County Fair (salinecountyfair.org) websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.