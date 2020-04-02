If you have called the Saline County Clerk’s office within the past few months, chances are you have been greeted by the voice of Clerk Daryl Fikar, who reads through department extension numbers and gets you where you need to go.
Fikar retired officially March 31 after 12 years of local government service.
He started out as the payroll clerk in October 2007 in the Saline County Courthouse, working his way up to deputy clerk and finally county clerk, after Linda Kastanek retired in 2016.
“I have never worked for any other county government,” Fikar said. “When I saw the ad for the clerk’s office job, I thought that it would be an interesting job, and very convenient for me since I live in Wilber.”
In just over 12 years working at the county clerk’s office, Fikar said no day is like the next, saying it changes not just daily, but potentially hour to hour. He said being county clerk involves a lot of variety where duties are concerned, like recording board meeting minutes, countersigning and filing documents issued and performing duties on election days for registered voters.
Just this past week, Fikar and his staff issued more than 7,000 postcards to Saline County residents regarding registration for absentee ballots.
Fikar said he has enjoyed his time in local government, especially the staff he works with.
A new county clerk has yet to be named, as the deadline was March 25, but Fikar said six applications have been sent in.
When the new clerk is selected, Fikar has a word of advice for whoever fills his place. It involves having one trait among others: “Patience.”
