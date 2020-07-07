Gold Star Martial Arts instructor Alyssa Cochnar finished the Seward Virtual Freedom Run 10K on July 4 with her signature one-handed cartwheel.
This is Cochnar’s 18th run since the beginning of January.
Cochnar was only able to do two 10K, or 6.2 mile, races before many were canceled or postponed due to gathering limitations because of COVID-19.
She didn’t let COVID-19 stop her from racing through; she found virtual races.
Virtual races do not have the same atmosphere of non-virtual ones. There isn’t a set start/end line and no crowds of people competing and cheering and supporting.
“[Virtual races are] more like an honor system,” Cochnar said.
Cochnar said benefits to doing virtual races include picking your own route and own time to run. She has found that she is running more often and longer routes since doing virtual races.
Her first Taekwondo World Title gold medal was used as her torch as she ran a 10K for Saline County during the virtual Cornhusker State Games Torch Run on June 25.
She contributed to a team distance of 406 miles in The Great Run Across Nebraska Relay. Cochnar’s team finished the 30-day challenge to run the distance from the eastern to western border of Nebraska early.
She even ran her first full marathon, the Lincoln National Guard Marathon, virtually in May.
Cochnar started the race at the Gold Star Martial Arts studio in Crete and planned her route accordingly to finish in front of the building with her signature cartwheel.
“It was nice doing it on my own because I had my family at different parts of the route,” Cochnar said. “Instead of just seeing them at the end of the run, I got to see them throughout.”
Cochnar said she picks up local races when she can including those in Seward, Milford and Lincoln. She does this to not only support local communities, but also to promote Gold Star Martial Arts and her students.
Doing virtual runs, and preparing for them, has made her more connected to people in town, she said. When she runs she sees people waving while sitting on their porches or just giving friendly smiles.
During her virtual marathon she even was cheered on by a community member who saw her run by a few times during her route.
She suggests virtual races as a family activity too.
“You don’t have to run them. You can always walk, or even push the little ones in a stroller and possibly even take a dog,” Cochnar said.
