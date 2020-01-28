Rose M. Vyhnalek
Nov. 27, 1947 – Jan. 7, 2020
Rose Marie (Crawford) Vyhnalek was born Nov. 27, 1947, in Bayard to George and Margaret (Becker) Hutchinson and passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in Lincoln at age 72. She was later adopted by Dick Crawford. She was a graduate of Lincoln High.
On Dec. 6, 1969, Rose was united in marriage to Robert Vyhnalek. Together, they owned and operated Vyhnalek Trucking & Truck Sale (R&R Truck Sales). She also helped on the family farm. Rose was a charter member of the Eagles Club in Crete, the Pythian Sisters and Nomads. She enjoyed knitting and gardening and had a fond love of animals and the family farm. She had an extensive collection of thimbles and Elvis memorabilia. Rose and Robert recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Vyhnalek; sons, Richard and wife Kristine Crawford, Robert Vyhnalek and Ryan Vyhnalek; grandsons, Michael Crawford and Derek Crawford; and great-grandson, Keiden Crawford.
A service was held Jan. 11, 2020, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
