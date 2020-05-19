Rose “Gayle” Foxhoven
Feb. 25, 1947 – May 12, 2020
Rose “Gayle” Foxhoven, age 73, of Martell, passed away May 12, 2020, in Lincoln. She was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Yale, Oklahoma, to James and Rosezetta (Prather) Smith. On June 10, 1967, Gayle married Donald D. Foxhoven. To this union, two daughters were born, Melony G. and Michelle D. Foxhoven.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crete. Gayle worked as the lead secretary at the Crete Elementary School for 25 years. Throughout her time there, she developed many special relationships, especially with the children. Gayle loved kids and took a special interest in helping them with whatever it may be. It was this compassion and caring for others that attributed to her many wonderful friendships with other people during her lifetime. She was very free-spirited and was always so aware of other people’s feelings and needs. It was not uncommon for her to come up to a stranger and give them a hug if she felt they needed it.
In addition to her caring and loving nature for other people, Gayle also had a fondness and love for animals. She thought that they should be treated with a caring touch. Her family was her priority, and she always made certain that they were well taken care of. Don and the girls recall how she always made sure they had everything they needed, even if they themselves thought differently. She was, as they stated, “all about family.”
Gayle loved to garden, especially her many flower gardens around the yard. She would spend countless hours tending to them to make sure they always looked nice. She enjoyed music, especially the piano, and actually taught herself to play so that she could pass that knowledge on to other people.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas. At Christmastime, Don would bring the many tote containers that Gayle had her decorations stored in up to the house, and she would begin decorating their home in November so that she would have everything just the way she wanted it before the holidays. She would always leave the decorations up until her birthday in February, and then the tedious process of taking them down and putting them back in the designated totes would begin. Gayle’s loving and tender nature will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Smith and Rosezetta Adams. She is survived by her husband, Donald; daughters, Melony and husband Jody Griffeth of Garland, Texas, and Michelle Chrastil of Martell; grandchildren, Josh and wife Adrienne Martin of Lincoln, Justin Martin of Garland, Texas, Jordan Martin of Lincoln, Scott Chrastil of Martell, Nick Chrastil (stationed in Washington state) and Travis Chrastil of Martell; great-grandchildren, Zayne and Tatiana Martin of Lincoln; sisters, Vicki Shelley and Patty Langley; her brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Lisa Smith, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was May 16. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunchfh.com.
