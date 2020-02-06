Roger D. Schmidt
Feb. 24, 1936 – Jan. 27, 2020
Roger Dean Schmidt, 83, passed peacefully into the Lord’s presence on Jan. 27, 2020. An only child, he was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Lincoln, to Linus and Viola Schmidt. He met Dorothy, his wife of 64 years, at a high school band clinic, where they both played the trombone. Out of high school, Roger enlisted in the Navy and served as a radioman aboard the USS Bexar. They were married June 1, 1955, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. Their marriage was blessed with two sons and a daughter.
After the Navy, they lived and worked in Gothenburg, where Roger served as a Nebraska State Highway patrolman and Dorothy was a wonderful mother and homemaker. In 1965, he began a new career as manager of Howell Lumber Company in Cozad. In 1983, the wanderlust hit, again, and Roger and Dorothy moved to Missoula, Montana, to open a Nutri System Weight Loss Center. Success there eventually led to the opening of another center in Bozeman, Montana. In 1984, they sold their businesses and moved back to Nebraska to care for their elderly parents.
For the following two summers, they experienced a working vacation in Yellowstone Park. They camped at Grant’s Village near Yellowstone Lake and worked during the day and had many happy memories of fishing in the evenings. They continued living in Lincoln and, although Roger was retired, he kept busy in a home-based business he named Xtra images. He and Dorothy loved to travel and had many fun adventures with friends and family over the years.
Roger’s final earthly home with Dorothy was at Savannah Pines Retirement Community, where they were embraced with love and support. Roger was the sparkle in his family’s eyes and the love of Dorothy’s life. His unassuming way of engaging friends and strangers made so many good things happen around him.
Roger is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Galen (Pam) of Grand Coulee, Washington, and grandchildren, TJ, Lucas, Maggie and Dustin; son, Corey (Joni) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and grandchildren, Kyle and Paul; and daughter, Diana (Bob) of Lincoln and grandchildren, Calli and Briar; and great-grandchildren, Natasha, Natalia, Falcon, Ezra, Addison, Torbin and Harrison.
A memorial service was Jan. 31, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Memorial contributions are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
