Rodney L. Kjolhede
Sept. 2, 1961 – July 9, 2020
Rodney Lee Kjolhede, of Wilber passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 2, 1961, in Omaha. He was the oldest child of Ronald and Glenda (Novotny) Kjolhede. He lived in Wilber with his fiancé, June Winkler. Rod retired from PSSI after 25 years of service. Since then he tended bar at the Czech’erd Flag Bar in Wilber.
Rod enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was an avid fisherman and loved the family vacations to Table Rock Lake. He enjoyed mushroom and asparagus hunting and gardening.
Rod is survived by his fiancé, June Winkler; daughters, Sara (John Paul) Wichmann, Amy (Ryan) Habe and Carly Winkler (Steven deBoer); grandchildren, Stella, Kadyn, Harper, Colvin, Casen, Henry, Kyler, Kenzlyn and Ellianne; and siblings, Chris Kjolhede, Cindy (Mark) Klein, Teresa (Jeff) Kalkwarf, Lynn (Keven) Zumpfe, Matt (Kim) Kjolhede and Roxy (Daryl) Hayek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Glenda Kjolhede; son, Casey Winkler; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be Saturday, July 18, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Czech’erd Flag Bar in Wilber.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to be designated by the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lincolnffc.com.
