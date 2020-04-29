Rodney Hartwig

Rodney A. Hartwig
April 6, 1962 – April 22, 2020
Rodney Alan Hartwig was born April 6, 1962, to Donald Hartwig and Myrna (Peters) Baade in Pensacola, Florida, and passed away at Bryan Health in Lincoln on April 22, 2020, because of complications from lung cancer.
Rod graduated from Crete High School in 1980 and was a member of the Crete Fire Department from August 1992 to October 2006. In 1981, Rodney answered an ad in the newspaper when he found his true passion for singing and playing guitar. Rod continued playing both privately and professionally for the remaining 39 years of his life.
Rod was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hartwig.
Rodney will be forever remembered by his sons, Dustin (Lorrica) and Nicholas (Erika) Hartwig; grandson, Asher Hartwig; mother, Myrna and step-father, Donald Baade; sister, Tammy (Robert) Narducci; and niece and nephews, Lauren, Ryan and Brandon. Rod also will be remembered by his extended family, dear friends and fellow musicians.
A private graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
