Robert L. Maly
Jan. 27, 1938 – Aug. 12, 2020
Robert Lee Maly, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
He was born in Wahoo on Jan. 27, 1938, to Charles and Lillian (Musil) Maly. Bob grew up on a small farm in Touhy with his six siblings. While times were hard, their strong faith, work ethic and love for one another carried them through. Upon high school graduation, Bob enlisted with the Navy to experience the world. On July 16, 1960, he married Rosalie Pecka, unto which five children were born into this union. Bob worked hard to support his family, including years at the elevator and Farmland. Eventually, he was able to return to his passion of farming, establishing a first-generation farm southwest of Wilber. Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor and zest for life. He had a great love of music, dancing and following the Jim Kucera Band and singing along with country music (especially Johnny Cash). A proud Wilberite, Bob volunteered in a variety of capacities, including the Wilber-Clatonia School Board, Lion's Club, St. Wenceslaus Knights of Columbus and Parish and the Sportsman Club. He always looked forward to his weekly card-playing gang. A permanent fixture of the annual Czech Days, he could be seen driving a tractor in the parade, working in the information booth and singing with the St. Wenceslaus polka Mass choir. After losing Rosalie to cancer, Bob married Doris Florian on Nov. 30, 1996. They were blessed to be able to retire and travel, taking several memorable trips. Bob spent the last four years of his life at Tabitha in Crete.
A man of strong faith and character, he will be greatly missed by all. Bob is the loving father of Karen (Scott) Selzer, Doug (Joy) both of Lincoln, Lori (Neal) Lopez of Chicago, David (Lisa) of Wilber and Deb (Jim) Kucera of Waverly. Cherished grampy of Josh and Nicole Selzer, Trisha and Tali Maly, Joel and Bret Lopez, Dalton and Lauren Maly and Zach and Britni Kucera. Great-grampy of Landon. Stepfather to Alan (Kim) Florian, Arlene (Scott) Albert, Brian (Judy) Florian and Melissa (Todd) Blome. These unions blessed Bob with another 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings, Charles (Yvonne), Theresa, Tom (Joann) and Bernie (Joy). Numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Arnold, and sister, Joan.
A private funeral Mass was Aug. 17 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilber. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
