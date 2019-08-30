Robert “Bob” L. Knoell
March 8, 1956 – Aug. 17, 2019
Robert “Bob” Lee Knoell, age 63, of Crete passed away Aug. 17, 2019, at the Crete Area Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1956, in Fremont to Robert E. and Beverly (Soderling) Knoell. He graduated from Fremont High School and Doane College. Bob retired from the Nestle Purina PetCare Company in Crete. He loved golf, hunting and most outdoor sports. He adored his two grandchildren. On May 17, 1980, Bob married Sally Haun.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sally; children, Ryan (Katy) Knoell and Allison Knoell; grandchildren, Piper and Gunnar Knoell; his mother; sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy Kaufman of Lincoln and Barbara (Robert) Fickbohm of Fremont; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Linda Haun of Lincoln; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susie and Bill Joy of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother-in-law, Brad Kaufman; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ruben and Vivian Haun.
A celebration of life service was held Aug. 22, 2019, at United Church of Christ-First Congregational in Crete. Memorial contributions will be designated by the family at a later date for a donation to be made in Bob’s memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at trumpmemorials.com.
