Gov. Pete Ricketts has called on Nebraskans to make appointments to donate blood. The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as many blood drives are being canceled across the country because of coronavirus concerns.
“The American Red Cross has been there for Nebraskans in our times of greatest need. Now, I urge healthy Nebraskans to help the Red Cross and their neighbors by setting an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible,” Ricketts said.
Through March 17, nearly 4,000 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled across the country, resulting in more than 100,000 fewer blood donations. Some of these cancelations have occurred in Nebraska.
Organizations can safely host blood drives while adhering to social distancing measures. By continuing to donate, Nebraskans can ensure an available blood supply for patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies or patients suffering from cancer.
Eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment at www.redcross.org/give-blood.html to provide lifesaving blood products to patients.
Donations also may be made at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, which provides blood to Seward Memorial Hospital. To make an appointment or find a location, visit www.ncbb.org.
