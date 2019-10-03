Richard “Dick” L. Pate
Aug. 11, 1944 – Sept. 21, 2019
On Sept. 21, 2019, Richard “Dick” L. Pate, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at his home in Dorchester after being recently diagnosed with lung cancer. He was 75. Dick was born Aug. 11, 1944, to Harry and Eleanor Pate in Norfolk. He had a passion for crossword puzzles, working outside and all things Nebraska, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
His life was a living example of a kind and compassionate spirit. He made all who met him feel comfortable in his presence, and he was quick to help when someone was in need. On multiple occasions, Dick volunteered to drive his truck hundreds of miles just to lend a hand. He also had an infectious laugh that could lighten an entire room.
Dick leaves behind his wife Barbara, whom he met while living in Parker, Colorado. The two married March 26, 1993, in Jordan, Arkansas, and lived happily together for the remainder of his life. Other survivors include Philip Loseke, his grandson, who was like a son to him, and his sweet wife Nicole. He is also survived by his loving daughter Shelly and husband Steve Swanson, and step-children Lori, Bill and Kent Hodges. He leaves his granddaughter, Pamela Jones from Nebraska; and Linnea and Max from Virginia, who loved spending time in Nebraska with their Grandpa Dick. In addition, he had three awesome great-grandchildren, Bristol, Zavian and Zedrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his brothers, Bob and Harry; daughter, Sheila; and son, Roger.
A wake to celebrate his life was held Sept. 28, 2019, in the shop at his home in Dorchester. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.