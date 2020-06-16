Richard “Dick” E. Sinkule
June 14, 1932 – June 9, 2020
Richard “Dick” Eugene Sinkule of Lincoln passed away on June 9, 2020.
He was born June 14, 1932, to James and Lydia (Kokrda) Sinkule in Crete. He spent his younger years in Crete and graduated from Crete High School in 1950. He graduated from Colorado School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado. He spent his entire career in banking (50 years), serving as an officer of First Continental Bank of Lincoln, CEO and Executive Vice President of Gresham State Bank, Executive Vice President of Crete State Bank and CEO and Executive Vice President of First National Bank of Bancroft. He began his banking career in 1952 with Continental National Bank of Lincoln, where he met his lovely wife, Doris, and they married in 1954.
He served in the Navy Reserve during the Korean War from 1950-1959 as a petty officer. He was on the Crete City Council for 12 years, was president of Crete Chamber of Commerce and chaired a Doane College Fund Drive. He was also an accomplished drummer with the Crete High School Band and played with various dance bands and orchestras for many years. He enjoyed music, fishing at their South Dakota cabin, sports, but mostly his pride and joy was his family and especially his wonderful wife, Doris.
His devoted wife of 65 years, Doris Sinkule, passed away in 2019. This marriage was blessed with four children; Bruce Sinkule of Maryland, Lori (Scott) Kiefer of Lincoln, Steven (Judy) Sinkule of Frederick, Colorado, and Julie (Tyler) Wentz of Lincoln; grandsons, Kyle and Brice Sinkule, Sean Bacon and Brian Sinkule; granddaughters, Caleigh (Bryan) York, Sydney Bacon, Holly Sinkule, Jenny Sinkule, Sarah (Dan) Arnold and Megan (Joe) Gramann of Lincoln; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private family-only funeral service was June 12 with burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left for the family at roperandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.