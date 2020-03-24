Richard A. Felsing
April 25, 1965 – March 14, 2020
Richard Allen Felsing was born April 25, 1965, to Kenneth and Phyllis Felsing in Lincoln and passed away March 14, 2020. Rich enjoyed the outdoors and playing
baseball, football and golf. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University in St. Louis and had practices in Crete and Flagstaff. He was well-known and well-liked by many in the community. Rich was married to Brenda Lemons from May 29, 1999, to Feb. 4, 2011.
He adored their daughters, Isabella and Eva. He is also survived by his mother, Phyllis Kohl of Crete; his father, Kenneth Felsing of Lincoln; his stepfather, Eldon Kohl of Hallam; his sister, Angie Barnes and husband Larry of Ozark, Missouri; his brother, Jordan Kohl and wife Laura of Salt Lake City, Utah; loving nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his daughters' education fund at felsingcollegefund.com. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
