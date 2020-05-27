Crete Public Schools have created a “return to learn” task force to determine the direction of school this fall. It will be charged with figuring out what a “safe return to normal” will look like, CPS Superintendent Joshua McDowell said.
The task force will look at instruction, food service and transportation to create options for the fall.
It will also look at the calendar schedule as well as the concept of a blended environment. A blended environment will consist of half the students on site and the other half taking classes virtually. The students would switch learning methods throughout the week to reduce exposure and increase social distancing measures.
“Our plan is to really lean on the guidance that’s been provided by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], some of the resources that the Department of Education has put out and to pull this team together to work through all of that to come up for the best plan for Crete Public Schools,” McDowell said.
McDowell hopes to have scenarios, or options, available for feedback and public knowledge by the middle of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.