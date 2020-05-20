5-18 teachers.JPG
A sign is held out the window of a car going through the Teacher Parade at Crete Intermediate School. This parade was to honor the faculty of Crete Intermediate and High schools who are retiring this year.
Jim Moore waves during the teacher parade. Moore spent 39 years in education, with the past 12 being the assistant principal at Crete High School. Moore spent those 39 years teaching at Wilber-Clatonia and Oakland-Craig and then in principal roles at Axtell Community School, Yutan High School, Friend High School and then at Crete. Moore taught social studies as well as coached football, basketball and golf. Moore said now that he is retiring he is beginning his second “career” - being with family and friends, traveling and staying engaged.
Chuck McGinnis waves as cars pass in the Crete High School Teacher Parade on May 15. McGinnis taught for 30 years at Crete High School and spent two years as a graduate assistant at Wayne State College. McGinnis taught weight training, physical education, swimming and gymnastics. His favorite memory at Crete High School was all the relationships he built with students and staff.
Julie Schumacher takes a flower from a car congratulating her on her retirement. Schumacher taught at Crete for 33 years. At Crete she taught junior English, mythology, science fiction, poetry, advanced literature and exploratory language for seventh graders. She also taught German one through four and exploratory German for eighth graders. Schumacher also coached seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball for six years. “There were so many rewarding memories over the years, but what is most meaningful is when former students come back as adults and share their memorable experiences from the classroom,” Schumacher said.
From left, Karen Drevo, Sandy Ziola and Faith Keller stand together before the Crete Intermediate School teacher parade starts. Drevo taught for 34 years at Crete. She taught Title I Reading for three years and second grade for 21 years. Drevo moved to Enrichment for 10 years which included sixth grade writing, STEM and robotics as well as K-8 lessons and High School Quiz Bowl and History Day. Ziola taught for 43 years and spent the last 17 at Crete Public Schools as a paraeducator. Over the last 17 years, Ziola said the most rewarding experiences working with students include the comments asking if they can read to her and thanking her for helping them read. Keller taught for 33 years, with 28 of them in Crete as a fifth-grade teacher for four years and fourth-grade teacher for 24 years. Keller has taught all subjects through her time teaching. One of her most rewarding memories is hearing when kids “had the best day ever.”

