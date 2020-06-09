Crete Police Officer Lavance Reed turned in his two-week notice with the Crete Police Department on May 19.
Reed spent the past seven years in Crete. He attended Doane College, now University, and graduated in December of 2017 after completing an internship at the Crete Police Department his senior year. Once graduated, he joined the team as a community service officer before becoming a patrol officer in October of 2018.
“Crete has outstanding officers that were a joy to be around and work alongside,” Reed said. “The people at the department definitely influenced my decision to stay here.”
Reed has decided to go back to his home area in southern California to be with his family, but has no intention of changing professions.
“I can’t see myself doing anything else,” Reed said. “I’m a workaholic and I think it’s because I enjoy the work that I get to do.”
Reed was featured in Badges Across America’s Stories of the American Law Enforcement Officer series started by Charlie and Trisha Simmons. Badges Across America travels all across the United States taking photos and sharing stories of law enforcement personnel. His article was titled “From SoCal to Crete, Nebraska- What?” and talked about his journey to Nebraska in the first place.
During his time in Crete, Reed impacted many lives on-duty and off.
“He was a great fit from the onset,” Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel said. “He met every challenge that was in front of him and he excelled.”
Hensel said when he went to Doane to discuss the internship program, he told the person in charge that he wanted more people like Reed.
“He’s got the intelligence, the temperament, the drive, [and] the humanity to do such an excellent job,” Hensel said.
Reed trained under Crete PD officer Audrey Arbuckle. Arbuckle said he was eager to learn, which turned him into a good cop.
“[Reed] always looked for the most caring way to approach any situation and it helped build strong community ties,” Arbuckle said.
Reed also brought humor to the job.
Arbuckle’s training with Reed not only consisted of officer duties, but also the pronunciation of a Buick Rendezvous, a word he'd never seen before.
“While I was training him, he pulled over a Buick Rendezvous. He had never seen the word so he actually sounded it out as he asked me what car it was. “Ren-dez-vous.” It was hilarious,” Arbuckle said.
Reed was also known for his love of helping lost dogs who made their way into the station.
“He is so charismatic and magnetic almost,” Doane Choir Director Kurt Runestad said. “He’s somebody that is very easy to like, trust and to love.”
Runestad said Reed’s story of how he came to Crete was unique and unlike any other he heard before. Reed came on a baseball scholarship then transitioned to the music department. He left Doane for a time before returning and getting involved in the music department. Runestad said he doesn’t often see students from other states, especially California, come back after leaving, but was glad Reed did.
“Nebraska was lucky to have him,” Runestad said. “The world needs more of what Lavance has to offer.”
Reed thinks of every shift as an opportunity to impact the community in a positive way. He also thinks the community impacts him every shift and teaches him something that will make him a better person or police officer.
Runestad said Reed talked to him about how officers see some people on the worst days of their lives. Because of that, Reed thinks about how he treats people he encounters often.
Reed said he will miss the people the most.
“Crete has amazing officers,” Reed said. “But, beyond that, they are amazing people.”
Reed’s last day on-duty in Crete was June 2.
“I’m just happy to know that I am leaving the city in the best hands,” Reed said.
