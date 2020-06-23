New property tax assessments throughout Saline County were meant for 2019. There was just too much to get through. Assessors were unable to complete their review in 2019, according to county assessor Brandi Kelly, so property tax changes were implemented this year.
The assessments come at a cost-cutting time for those still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
Current value assessments throughout Saline County started Oct. 1, 2017, and continued until Sept. 30, 2019. Through the analysis, Saline County Assessor Brandi Kelly said it was determined that a number of communities had fallen out of compliance and needed adjusted. According to numbers provided by Kelly's office, DeWitt rose 20%, Dorchester rose 30%, Western rose 26%, Wilber rose 14% and Friend rose 6%.
It's a bitter pill to swallow for most residents. Gov. Pete Ricketts vowed to bring property tax relief long before the coronavirus pandemic swept through Nebraska, furloughing workers and cutting revenue. Then there was the outbreak at Crete's Smithfield plant that threatened exposure to the entire community.
Nearly all aspects of the local economy were affected by the pandemic. Then, as the county has started to open aspects of daily life up due to lifted directed health measures, came the new property tax assessment.
But the system in place doesn't account for those factors. It's simply about numbers.
If conditions, classifications and improvements were made on a residential property, that raised the value of that property. So, it needed reassessed in order to stay within compliance of state law, Kelly explained.
“If there was a discrepancy, a new measurement was taken and noted,” Kelly said. “New improvements were listed and items removed if they were gone. New photos were taken. New costs using Marshall Swift cost manual, new depreciation and lot values were adjusted or affirmed.”
The same procedure was conducted by Standard Appraisal Services, Inc., to evaluate commercial property throughout Saline County.
Kelly's office also conducted agricultural properties assessments throughout the county. In numbers her office provided that look at the previous six-year cycle of agricultural lots, no Saline County agricultural property saw an increase in land value compared to the previous year. Thirty-five of the 72 ag properties assessed (48.6%) saw valuations of equal value, while the remaining 37 saw their valuations drop compared to last year.
Those agricultural numbers came with adjustments required by Nebraska Legislative Bill 372, passed last year, which changed provisions relating to classes and subclasses of agricultural and horticultural land.
