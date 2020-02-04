Doane University’s Hansen Leadership Program, established by the Zenon CR Hansen Foundation, has announced the 2019-2020 Hansen Leadership Assembly Presenter, Ethan Zohn.
He will speak at Doane University’s Crete campus on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Zohn, a former professional soccer player, cancer survivor and winner of the hit reality television show 'Survivor: Africa,' will center his address around the question, “What would you do if you won a million dollars?”
For him, the answer was to invest his winnings in something much bigger than himself, an adolescent health organization called Grassroot Soccer.
Grassroot Soccer leverages the impact of soccer to educate, inspire and mobilize at-risk youth in developing countries to overcome their greatest health challenges, live healthier, more productive lives and to be change agents in their communities.
That decision alone would make him a compelling speaker on character and service to others, but in 2009, Zohn was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, giving him another chance to serve.
Suddenly, he was fighting to become a “survivor” in a whole new sense. While he underwent cancer treatment, Zohn became a national spokesperson of Katie Couric’s Stand Up to Cancer organization and kept a weekly video blog on People Magazine’s website. Millions of people watched Zohn fight cancer as he showed the raw truthfulness behind the disease.
“A Survivor’s Guide to Life” is Zohn’s chance to share his journey with Doane students looking for a way to make a difference in the world. In his address Thursday evening, Zohn will dive deeply into character with the audience – where it comes from, why it matters and how it can help them make important decisions in their lives.
WHAT: Hansen Leadership Speaker Series
WHEN: Thursday, February 6, 7:00pm
WHERE: Art and Education Building Rooms 236/238, Doane University-Crete campus, 1014 Boswell Ave., Crete, NE 68333
More information about Zohn can be found on his website ezohn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.