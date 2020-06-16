Starting June 26-28, Crete will have its own drive-in movie experience with Blue River Arts Council’s “pop-up cinema” at the Crete High School parking lot starting at 9 p.m.
The outdoor movie experience will be offered for a free-will donation. Preregistration is required.
Due to changes in the Isis Theater renovations, the Isis Theater will remain closed a bit longer, BRAC President Shay Smith said.
The 29 Wine and Dine event hosted by BRAC on Feb. 29 announced a $300,000 fundraising campaign for renovations of the auditorium and funding for the marquee.
This renovation will be Phase Two of Isis Theater project – an unanticipated phase.
The original plan for renovation only included one phase – lobby and restroom redesign for handicap accessibility and repair or replacement of the marquee. As demolition and cleaning progressed, additional renovations were apparent because of the age of the building. This included relocating the projector, which was removed May 27, and dismantling the mezzanine, or upper, level.
“It will be more cost effective long-term to locate the projector on the lower level of the building so the environment could be easily controlled,”said architect Ryan Hier of Tack Architects in Omaha and a native of Crete.
Removing the mezzanine level will allow for a more open and spacious lobby. It will also allow volunteers to operate the theater without climbing steep, dangerous steps.
The project budget of $250,000 quickly climbed as more renovations were needed. In addition to the lobby and restroom renovations, the original budget only allowed for replacing water-damaged ceiling tiles in the auditorium.
Changing small areas of the 250-seat auditorium's ceiling posed problems, though.
“The Blue River Arts Council wants to honor that history and tradition [of live theater and movie projection] and plans to use the building for movies, live music, community speakers and other social events,” Smith said. “Repairing just patches can alter the quality of sound, and we simply don’t want to take that risk.”
They also needed new seating and updated light fixtures, which will be part of the new Phase Two.
Smith said the volunteer-run theater doesn’t want to close again for repairs.
“If we are going to fix the Isis Theater, we have committed to fixing it correctly so that it can continue to be used for another century,” Smith said.
With changes in Phase One, there is no longer money available to repair or replace the marquee. The theater can operate without a new digital marquee, so it is the last piece that will get completed.
More than 150 volunteer hours have already been put into working on the theater.
Specific plans and funding goals are available online at blueriverartscouncil.org.
More details and information about the “pop-up cinema” can be found on Blue River Arts Council’s Facebook page as the dates draw closer.
