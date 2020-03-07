Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 6.
Plymouth UCC and Grace UMC will host a service March 6 at Grace United Methodist Church, 13th and Linden, Crete, beginning at 12:15 p.m. A light lunch will be served immediately following the service. All men, women and children are invited to attend.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Each year, a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service.
And each year, we are called to action in response to the concerns raised by the writer country.
This year, the women of the WDP Committee of Zimbabwe call us to worship considering the words “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.”
The WDP 2020 program is based on Jesus’ encounter with a person who, although positioned for healing, had not acted upon the opportunities given (John 5:2–9a). Jesus asked, “Do you want to be made well?”
“Rise! Take your mat and walk,” said Jesus.
Our sisters from Zimbabwe are taking Jesus’ encounter to be a call to act in love for peace and reconciliation. The action verbs in Jesus’ command suggest that we should not be afraid to act on the word of God. God is offering us the steps for personal and social transformation.
For more information, contact Grace United Methodist Church at (402) 826-2215.
(0) comments
