Public Health Solutions released a coronavirus dashboard and risk dial on July 24. Both can be accessed by visiting the phsneb.org homepage.
The dashboard displays the total number of positive COVID-19 cases per month, by gender and by age group. It also tracks recovery rates for each of Public Health’s five districts including Saline, Fillmore, Thayer, Gage and Jefferson counties.
The risk dial can also be accessed through the dashboard, showing the current condition of cases within the district. As of July 24, the dial read “moderate” after a breakout of cases following a few weekend golf tournaments in Thayer County.
“The risk dial placement is determined by a team at PHS,” director Kim Showalter said in a press release. “Our team looks at positivity rates, current case counts and trends, hospital capacity and more.”
Public Health Solutions conducts interviews with individuals 28 days past a confirmed test result to determine recovery rates. In a press release issued July 24, 558 people had been interviewed.
Both the risk dial and dashboard will be updated on Friday mornings.
