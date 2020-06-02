PETA
Two members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest at the Smithfield production plant in Crete May 27. The PETA protest started on 13th and Main Street with the “Grim Reapers” walking up and down the street. PETA is using the message "Slaughterhouses Kill Animals AND Workers" to condemn the Smithfield operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This protest comes after PETA send Smithfield a letter offering to help with the cost of retraining its employees to produce exclusively vegan meat. “As COVID-19 spreads like a wildfire from worker to worker, PETA is calling for slaughterhouses to shut down and stay closed, for everyone’s protection,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said.

