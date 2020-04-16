On April 16, the Small Business Administration announced the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance programs are halted.
These programs were created to provide $349 billion in financial assistance to small and medium-size businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Small Business Administration is currently unable to process new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program due to a lapse in appropriations," the SBA said, meaning the money it had to give has run out.
Businesses that have applied for PPP funds but have not yet been approved should check with their lender to see what this could mean for their individual application.
The SBA also is unable to accept new applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for the same reason.
Those who have submitted EIDL applications will continue to have them processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Discussions are ongoing in Washington, D.C., about potentially adding more funds to these programs, but it is unlikely any decisions will be made before May.
About 1.5 million applications have been approved across the nation.
