Crete city parks will open to the public on Thursday, June 18.
This decision was made during the June 2 Crete City Council meeting.
The parks will open following directed health measures guidelines. These include limiting groups to six people and a six-foot separation between groups.
Non-contact organized sports practices began on June 1. Games will be allowed starting June 18. Guidelines have to be followed in sporting events as well.
COVID-19 Advisory signs will be placed at parks to ensure people are aware of the risk of exposure.
Playground equipment will be sanitized once a day to help reduce the potential spread of the virus.
