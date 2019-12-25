At its Dec. 17 meeting, the Crete City Council heard from resident Greg Hollman about parking regulations downtown between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
In a phone call to The Crete News prior to the meeting, Hollman said the city had issued a parking ban on downtown streets, which was affecting bartenders at the Eagles Club.
Hollman said bartenders can’t leave the establishment during their shifts to move their vehicles off the street, which results in parking tickets.
He said if the bartenders would park elsewhere, they’d have to walk two or three blocks in the dark to get to their vehicles after closing, which isn’t safe.
“The police won’t make any exceptions,” Hollman said.
Customers at the establishment are also driving unsafely because of the regulations, Hollman said.
“If we have somebody who drinks too much, they’re opting to drive home instead of leave their vehicle there and get a ticket,” Hollman said.
At the meeting, council member Ryan Hinz said he thought the issue was one that needed to be looked at.
“I do think it is something we’re going to have to talk about. And (we’ve had) several comments about the parking lot that’s still not occupied,” Hinz said.
In a phone call after the meeting, city administrator Tom Ourada said the parking regulations on downtown streets have been in effect for years, they are just being enforced more now.
According to an article on the city’s website dated Oct. 4, the parking regulations are to help with early morning snow removal and street cleaning, and to alleviate “issues related to overtime parking.”
The city leases parking spots in a new lot at 12th and Norman to residents who live downtown at a rate of $50 per month, with a security deposit of $40 for up to a two-year term.
That lot, though, isn’t being used much.
Ourada said the city has to charge for parking in the lot to remain fair with landlords who rent off-street parking to tenants.
The article says vehicles in violation of posted regulations may be cited, and after three citations within 30 days, the vehicle may be towed.
The council took no action on the item, as it was brought up during public forum and was not an agenda item.
