For the Bells, making hand sanitizer has become a family affair.
Jason, Angela and their two daughters have spent the past few weeks making Food and Drug Administration-approved hand sanitizer for people in need to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.
When the pandemic first hit and the need for personal protective equipment increased not only in Nebraska but around the world, Jason stepped into action.
“When I heard the need, I thought, ‘Well, heck, I can do that,’” Jason said. “Angela thought it was a good idea, so we started sourcing raw materials and worked on getting approved by the federal government.”
He has a career background in sterile processing, including making animal vaccines. Angela has a background in forensic science and never thought she and her family would be involved in something like this.
Together, the family assembles items, mixes ingredients and bags it to be sold. Each bag is labeled and a sample size is taken for documentation/federal guidelines purposes. When working, each family member abides by sanitary guidelines and is fully clothed in lab coats, gloves and bonnets while in the production phase.
The Bells' first batch of hand sanitizer went out for sale two weekends ago. It can be bought at Ace Hardware, Crete Lumber or be ordered online at mclhandsantizer.com.
Jason estimates they have made around 500 gallons, but already have a combined 15,000 bags to be delivered soon.
“The issue we’re running into now is finding containers to put (the sanitizer) in,” Jason said. “You know, we have it for you, but how are we supposed to get it to you?”
They said they are still figuring out the world of e-commerce and have plans for post-COVID, including making essential oils and going international with their products.
“This has really been great for me because I travel a lot for work,” Jason said. “I’ve seen my family more in the past few weeks than normal and it’s been nice.”
The Bells are thankful for the many local store business owners who have come together to support them and offer space, assistance and more. They said as time goes on, they would ideally give 10% of their retail profit to local hospitals, first responders and healthcare professionals, although nothing has been set in stone.
They are hoping to give gallon-sized buckets to members of the Crete Police Department, volunteer fire and rescue team and the Saline County Sheriff’s office in the future also.
“Our purpose for doing this is for the regular day-to-day people who need to be out there doing things and hopefully don’t get sick,” Jason said.
For more information or to purchase hand sanitizer from the Bells, visit their website at mclhandsantizer.com or their Facebook page by searching Midcontinental Compounding Laboratory. The product is also available at Crete Lumber and Ace Hardware.
