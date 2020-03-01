From 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, the Doane community is encouraged to wear orange and black and celebrate Doane’s past, present and future by making gifts of all sizes helping Doane reach 240 Annual Fund donors in 24 hours.
““One Day. One Doane.’ is not only a day to generate support for the Annual Fund, but is a day for employees, alumni, students and friends to come together and share their Doane pride,” Doane Annual Fund Director Julie Rasgorshek said. “We have activities planned on campus and in the community, as well as on our social media pages. We encourage everyone to get involved and show their Doane pride.”
Elle’s on Main, 1103 Main Street, Crete, will host a Dine Out for Doane event the evening before the campaign kicks off.From 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 10% of all sales will be donated back to Doane.
Artisan Mark, 1144 Main Street, Crete will hold an event on Wednesday, March 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Members of the Doane Advancement staff will be there and by stopping by, participants will receive Doane swag and be part of the celebration.
All gifts made during the event (up to $500) will be matched dollar for dollar by Crete Physical Therapy and be credited toward the 240-donor goal.
This will be Doane’s second annual 24-hour day of giving.
If unable to attend event at Artisan Mark, follow and support “One Day. One Doane.” online at www.doane.edu/onedoane or search Facebook and Twitter for Doane University Alumni.
Additional matches for gifts received during the 24-hour campaign are being established and will be announced March 4.
For more information on how to get involved in “One Day. One Doane.,” contact the Doane University Advancement Office at (402) 826-8528.
"Several sponsors have come forward to help make this day a success. Thanks to Artisan Mark, Crete Area Medical Center, Crete Physical Therapy, Elle’s and Pinnacle Bank. Follow our social media pages on March 4 for more information on these sponsors and others," Rasgorshek said.
