Norman D. Schmitt
July 10, 1940 - May 30, 2020
Norman Dean Schmitt, 79, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020. in Mesa, Arizona. He was born July 10, 1940, in Seward, to Edward and Rose (Odvody) Schmitt and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1959.
Norman is survived by his wife, Helen (Stahl) Schmitt of Mesa, Arizona; children, Ken (Gina) Schmitt of Wilber and Melissa Schmitt of Hastings; grandchildren, Rachille (Cody) Cash of Hastings and Brandie and Conner Schmitt of Wilber; great-grandchildren Leighton Cash of Hastings; siblings, Bob (Marilyn) Schmitt of David City and Colleen (Dave) Cingle of Papillion. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Luethke of Seward.
Norm was in the Marines from April 1959 – 1963. After getting out of the Marines, he worked at American Stores and the Lancaster County Dept. of Roads. He also loved farming, raising hogs and cattle at the family farm in Kramer.
Cremation has occurred. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the VFW in Crete. Food will be provided following covid-19 guidelines (no potluck). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Crete VFW.
