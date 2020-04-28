According to an email sent to employees April 27 and reported by 10/11 News in Lincoln, the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete will be closed for at least two weeks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The plant has reported 47 confirmed cases of the virus.
Employees will still be paid and receive benefits, 10/11 reported. A few workers will still report for sanitation work while maintaining social distancing.
The Crete News contacted Smithfield’s corporate office for a statement Monday. Leah Weightman, senior account executive, corporate communications, sent the following:
“The company will make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations.”
