Public Health Solutions reports current confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district as follows as of May 4:
39 confirmed cases in Gage County
3 positive cases in Fillmore County
265 positive cases in Saline County
4 positive cases in Jefferson County
0 cases reported in Thayer County
Total for the PHS district: 311
PHS has confirmed 101 COVID-19 cases to date have been associated with Smithfield Foods. This number includes employees only and not household members or close contacts who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are associated with employees. PHS only reports on individuals with a home address within the district. At this time, the department continues to process a large amount of test results and conduct contact investigations. Places of employment are not identified for a patient until a contact investigation is completed. As investigations are submitted, we will update totals.
Today, PHS received a total of 215 tests results with 54 being positive. This represents a 25% positivity rate.
