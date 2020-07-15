Nebraska has been approved for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, a new on-time program allowing families that were on Free or Reduced-Priced Lunch program for the 2019-20 school year to be eligible for a P-EBT card equipped with the cost of meals missed because of COVID-19 school closures.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, partnered with the Nebraska Department of Education, will operate P-EBT services. This will be a supplemental food purchasing tool to current SNAP participants. It will also be eligible for households not participating in SNAP to offset the cost of meals that would have been available at school.
Families who are already participating in SNAP do not need to apply for this program. Families not participating in SNAP, but were eligible to receive free or reduced-priced lunch, will need to apply for the P-EBT card on the Nebraska DHHS website.
The deadline to apply for P-EBT is Sunday, July 19.
Information needed on the application include – name of school, student ID number (if utilized), child(ren) name, parent/guardian name and mailing address.
Those approved for the P-EBT program will receive two issuances – one in between July 28-31 and another between August 15-19.
Allocations will vary based on number of months of eligibility determined for the child(ren) during March through May, with a maximum amount of $281.
P-EBT benefits will be good for a year after receiving them. They can be used to buy food at grocery stores and for grocery purchases at Walmart and Amazon online.
