Pheasants Forever Saline County officials have decided to postpone this year's youth hunt out of an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual hunt – which typically invites youth from Saline and outside counties for a day of education, target shooting and pheasant hunting – was scheduled for October. The group is exploring the possibility for a make-up date in the spring.
Plans for the chapter's annual banquet on Jan. 30, 2021, remain as scheduled.
Those interested in helping plan future events and programs can contact Jim Tucker at (402) 770-0910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.