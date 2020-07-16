The application deadline for Small Business Stabilization (SBS) Grants has been extended to 4 p.m. on Friday due to the low number of applications received, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development stated in a press release.
The Department of Economic Development indicated that it will be able to award 14,000 more statewide applicants for the $12,000 SBS Grants, made available to businesses with 1-75 employees. Officials reiterated that SBS Grants do not have to be repaid.
Funding for the program came from a $392 million allocation of Coronavirus Relief funding of the $1 billion the State of Nebraska has received from the Federal Government so far.
Potential SBS grant applicants must certify eligibility online at this address. If deemed eligible, businesses will then be sent full applications.
Businesses that have already applied for the grant should be notified this week if they were accepted.
