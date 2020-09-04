Crete High School's football game scheduled tonight against McCook has been canceled.
Bradley Kracl, Crete activities director, confirmed to The Crete News that a member of the Cardinals football team received a positive COVID test result at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.
“We are being extremely cautious as we did have other members of the team who have recently shown symptoms,” Kracl said. “We have not been notified of any other positive cases related to our football team.”
Kracl said the athletic department would continue to monitor the situation and work with Public Health Solutions officials on the safest way to proceed.
As of Friday afternoon, only Crete's game against McCook has been canceled. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Seward on Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.