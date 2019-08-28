The Crete School District welcomed new teachers and para-educators to its halls last week. They are:
Name: Todd Bowman
Position: 8th grade language arts
Experience: Omaha Public Schools
Originally from: Lincoln
College: University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Family: wife Amy, children Teagan (20), Colsie (18) and Avery (16)
Hobbies: strategy board games and watch the Philadelphia 76ers
Name: Shay Brown
Position: 1st grade teacher
Experience: Student teaching – Cusco, Peru, Belmont, Culler and Fredstrom
Originally from: Sprague
College: Doane University
Hobbies: read, watch movies and hang out with friends and family
Name: Blythe Dewey
Position: Media para – sub caller
Experience: sub para, Cardinal Zone, church secretary
Originally from: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Family: husband Eric Dewey, children Gwendolyn (8), Eric Jr. (8), Heath (5), Harlow (4) and Petra (2)
Hobbies: Draw, read, dance, sleep and be outside
Name: Jasey Hartman
Position: 6th grade math teacher
Originally from: Hickman
College: Doane University
Hobbies: I like to do anything outdoors or involving sports
Name: Carla Hinkle
Position: 6th grade intervention
Experience: Elementary special education at Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee
Originally from: California
College: University of Memphis and Arkansas State University
Family: husband Matt and children Eli and Alex Hobbies: cook, eat, sew and photography
Name: Heather Hoffman
Position: HS/MS EL and Language Arts
Experience: teaching language arts in a variety of parochial schools
Originally from: Missouri
College: Concordia University in Seward
Family: husband Justin, children Rebecca and Isaac
Hobbies: reading and traveling
Name: Emily Krivda
Position: 8th grade math/social studies/science
Experience: 2 years at Beveridge Magnet Middle School in Omaha
Originally from: Lincoln
College: University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Hobbies: coach cheerleading at Nebraska Cheer Center
Name: Jess McDowell
Position: 4th grade teacher
Experience: Head cross country coach in Grand Island, pole vault coach
Originally from: Grand Island
College: Doane
Family: husband Josh, children Aidan (13) and Ali (10)
Hobbies: Go to school events to watch my students and kids, work out and be active
Name: Mackenzie Riedel
Position: School psychologist
Experience: Lincoln Public Schools
Originally from: Lincoln
College: University of Wisconsin La Crosse and Appalachian State University
Family: husband Nate, dog Thea and cat Mo
Hobbies: hiking
Name: Ann Roesler
Position: Para educator
Experience: Para educator for six years at Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools
Originally from: Hardin Co., Ohio
College: Southeast Community College
Family: Children Ty (10) and Brooklyn (8)
Hobbies: Spend time with family, volunteer in community, run and read
Name: Codi Slama
Position: Resource para
Originally from: Hay Springs
Family: Husband Charles, children Henry (10), Dewayne (10), Caleb (9), Addison (9), Charlie (5) and Connor (3)
Hobbies: Be outside, read and go to concerts with husband
Name: Miranda Bright
Position: Family and Consumer Sciences
Experience: High Plains Community Schools
Originally from:Grand Island
College: University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Family: husband Frank
Hobbies: crafting, photography and volunteering
Name: Jacob Cathey
Position: Math teacher
Extracurriculars: head coach for baseball
Experience: eight years in Lincoln Public Schools
Originally from: Washington
College: Doane College
Family: wife Danielle and 7-month-old twins Declan and Everleigh
Hobbies: baseball and travel
Name: Andy Christensen
Position: STS (skill technical science) – Industrial tech
Extracurriculars: Head coach girls’ golf
Experience: Two years Plattsmouth, 16 years Seward
Originally from: Idaho Springs, Colorado
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: wife Julianne, children Kelsey, McKenzie and Callen
Hobbies: golf, snowboard, bike and sports
Name: Cassidy Daly
Position: Science teacher
Originally from: Mullen
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Hobbies: Go to the dogpark with my dogs, read and go to sporting events
Name: Ryley Dugan
Position: Student teacher for fall 2019
Originally from: Greeley
College: Doane University
Hobbies: listen to and play music and watch sports
Name: Beau Schindler
Position: Math teacher
Extracurriculars: assistant football coach
Experience: first-year teacher
Originally from: Creighton
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: fiancé Bailey Streff
Hobbies: I enjoy spending my time at my family’s cabin on the Missouri River by Niobrara
Name: Paul Smith
Position: English 9 teacher
Extracurriculars: assistant coach for girls’ basketball
Experience: 34 years in Wyoming and Nebraska
Originally from: Benton Harbor, Michigan
College: University of Northern Colorado
Family: wife Dianne and two grown children
Hobbies: fishing at our cabin, reading and sports
Name: Marianne Unger
Position: Success Academy
Experience: Beatrice seventh grade language arts, Crete seventh grade language arts
Originally from: Crete
College: Northwest Missouri State University for bachelor’s and Doane University for master’s
Family: husband Josiah, children Haven, Lena and Brinley
Hobbies: Read, anything outdoors, athletics and Huskers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.