The Crete School District welcomed new teachers and para-educators to its halls last week. They are:

Name: Todd Bowman

Position: 8th grade language arts

Experience: Omaha Public Schools

Originally from: Lincoln

College: University of Nebraska at Lincoln

Family: wife Amy, children Teagan (20), Colsie (18) and Avery (16)

Hobbies: strategy board games and watch the Philadelphia 76ers

Name: Shay Brown

Position: 1st grade teacher

Experience: Student teaching – Cusco, Peru, Belmont, Culler and Fredstrom

Originally from: Sprague

College: Doane University

Hobbies: read, watch movies and hang out with friends and family

Name: Blythe Dewey

Position: Media para – sub caller

Experience: sub para, Cardinal Zone, church secretary

Originally from: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Family: husband Eric Dewey, children Gwendolyn (8), Eric Jr. (8), Heath (5), Harlow (4) and Petra (2)

Hobbies: Draw, read, dance, sleep and be outside

Name: Jasey Hartman

Position: 6th grade math teacher

Originally from: Hickman

College: Doane University

Hobbies: I like to do anything outdoors or involving sports

Name: Carla Hinkle

Position: 6th grade intervention

Experience: Elementary special education at Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee

Originally from: California

College: University of Memphis and Arkansas State University

Family: husband Matt and children Eli and Alex Hobbies: cook, eat, sew and photography

Name: Heather Hoffman

Position: HS/MS EL and Language Arts

Experience: teaching language arts in a variety of parochial schools

Originally from: Missouri

College: Concordia University in Seward

Family: husband Justin, children Rebecca and Isaac

Hobbies: reading and traveling

Name: Emily Krivda

Position: 8th grade math/social studies/science

Experience: 2 years at Beveridge Magnet Middle School in Omaha

Originally from: Lincoln

College: University of Nebraska at Lincoln

Hobbies: coach cheerleading at Nebraska Cheer Center

Name: Jess McDowell

Position: 4th grade teacher

Experience: Head cross country coach in Grand Island, pole vault coach

Originally from: Grand Island

College: Doane

Family: husband Josh, children Aidan (13) and Ali (10)

Hobbies: Go to school events to watch my students and kids, work out and be active

Name: Mackenzie Riedel

Position: School psychologist

Experience: Lincoln Public Schools

Originally from: Lincoln

College: University of Wisconsin La Crosse and Appalachian State University

Family: husband Nate, dog Thea and cat Mo

Hobbies: hiking

Name: Ann Roesler

Position: Para educator

Experience: Para educator for six years at Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools

Originally from: Hardin Co., Ohio

College: Southeast Community College

Family: Children Ty (10) and Brooklyn (8)

Hobbies: Spend time with family, volunteer in community, run and read

Name: Codi Slama

Position: Resource para

Originally from: Hay Springs

Family: Husband Charles, children Henry (10), Dewayne (10), Caleb (9), Addison (9), Charlie (5) and Connor (3)

Hobbies: Be outside, read and go to concerts with husband

Name: Miranda Bright

Position: Family and Consumer Sciences

Experience: High Plains Community Schools

Originally from:Grand Island

College: University of Nebraska at Lincoln

Family: husband Frank

Hobbies: crafting, photography and volunteering

Name: Jacob Cathey

Position: Math teacher

Extracurriculars: head coach for baseball

Experience: eight years in Lincoln Public Schools

Originally from: Washington

College: Doane College 

Family: wife Danielle and 7-month-old twins Declan and Everleigh

Hobbies: baseball and travel

Name: Andy Christensen

Position: STS (skill technical science) – Industrial tech

Extracurriculars: Head coach girls’ golf

Experience: Two years Plattsmouth, 16 years Seward

Originally from: Idaho Springs, Colorado

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family: wife Julianne, children Kelsey, McKenzie and Callen

Hobbies: golf, snowboard, bike and sports

Name: Cassidy Daly

Position: Science teacher

Originally from: Mullen

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hobbies: Go to the dogpark with my dogs, read and go to sporting events

Name: Ryley Dugan

Position: Student teacher for fall 2019

Originally from: Greeley

College: Doane University

Hobbies: listen to and play music and watch sports

Name: Beau Schindler

Position: Math teacher

Extracurriculars: assistant football coach

Experience: first-year teacher

Originally from: Creighton

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family: fiancé Bailey Streff

Hobbies: I enjoy spending my time at my family’s cabin on the Missouri River by Niobrara

Name: Paul Smith

Position: English 9 teacher

Extracurriculars: assistant coach for girls’ basketball

Experience: 34 years in Wyoming and Nebraska

Originally from: Benton Harbor, Michigan

College: University of Northern Colorado

Family: wife Dianne and two grown children

Hobbies: fishing at our cabin, reading and sports

Name: Marianne Unger

Position: Success Academy

Experience: Beatrice seventh grade language arts, Crete seventh grade language arts

Originally from: Crete

College: Northwest Missouri State University for bachelor’s and Doane University for master’s

Family: husband Josiah, children Haven, Lena and Brinley

Hobbies: Read, anything outdoors, athletics and Huskers

