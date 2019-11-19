Nadine R. Bals
Oct. 24, 1933 – Nov. 13, 2019
Nadine R. (Shandera) Bals, 86, passed on to her eternal home Nov. 13, 2019, at Tabitha in Crete. She was born at home Oct. 24, 1933, in David City to Joseph and Mary (Kovar) Shandera. At age 3, her family moved to Crete. She attended East Ward School, St. James School and Crete High school. She worked at Sedlacek’s grocery store and meat locker, then later at Isis Theater. After the children were born, she worked for Douglas Manufacturing.
On Aug. 4, 1951, she married the love of her life, Henry Bals, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They raised nine children. Nadine liked sports and loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed walking, swimming and golf. She belonged to Extension Club, Altar Society and the Crete Country Club. Nadine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Bals; their nine children, Susan and Douglas Whitman of Grand Island, Patricia and Roger Severson of Rapid City, South Dakota, Linda and Tim Edwards of Ralston, Bill Bals and his significant other Ellen Gohlke of Cave Creek, Arizona, Judy and Dr. Steve Sinkule of Frederick, Colorado, Chris and Tom Schleich of Lincoln, Shelly and Kent Weilage of Westminster, Colorado, Lori Bals of Lafayette, Colorado, and Jimmy and Stacia Bals of St. Louis, Missouri. She will be missed by 25 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Nadine is also survived by her brother, Dennis Shandera of Lincoln; sisters, Arlene Valenta of Wilber, Bette Neddenriep of Houston, Texas, and Maxine Scherzinger of Vail, Arizona; sister-in-law, Marlene Bals of Crete; and brother-in-law, Gene Bals of Texas.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Leonard and Bobby Shandera.
A service was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crete on Nov. 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. James Elementary School in Crete or to the Crete Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
