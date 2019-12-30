Myron L. Hayek
May 5, 1944 – Dec. 28, 2019
Myron (Peanuts) Lumir Hayek was born May 5, 1944, in Friend to Lumir and Evelyn Vlasek Hayek and passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at the age of 75 years. He attended country school districts 51 and 84 and worked part time at Kassik Milling during his senior year before graduated from Wilber High School, class of 1962. After high school, he served six years in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971.
He was united in marriage to Karen Ann Kotas on March 8, 1969. Myron worked at Saline County Equipment near Crete before he and Karen moved to the farm west of Wilber and took over the family farm in 1971, where they resided until retiring in 2002 and moving to their current home near Milligan.
Myron and Karen farmed side by side, making their living raising corn, beans, milo, wheat, cattle, hogs and three kids. Myron enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with friends and family, evening cruises, old tractors, collecting farm literature and helping his sons on the harvest run, and was the king of wienie roasts! He was an active member at Saline Center Hall and enjoyed volunteering at the hall.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen; daughter, Wendy and Darin Keller; sons, Doug and Hillary Hayek and Daryl and Roxy Hayek; grandchildren, Seth and Zack Keller, Logan and Rylee Hayek and Kaylee, Collin and Cooper Hayek; and great-grandchild, Roayn Lann Clausen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lumir and Evelyn Hayek; parents-in-law, Frank and Sylvia Zoubek Kotas; brother-in-law, Roger Kotas; nephews, Bobby and Brad Kasl; and niece, Jean Kasl Essman.
A celebration of life service was held Jan. 2, 2020, at Saline Center Hall in Western. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date.
