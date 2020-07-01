popup 1
Members of the Blue River Arts Council and other volunteers put up the screen for the Pop-Up Cinema on June 26. 
popup 3
Volunteers and Blue River Arts Council members stand up the screen to project the movie "The Goonies" on. To put the screen up, volunteers had to put the frame together, tie the screen onto the frame and zip-tie the frame to the trailer. 
popup 4
Crete High School cheerleaders help make popcorn to sell at the Blue River Art Council's Pop-Up Cinema. 
popup 2
Blue River Arts Council members and volunteers work on the movie projector for the Pop-Up Cinema held at the Crete High School parking lot on June 26. Hours of preparation went into make the outdoor cinema a success. 

