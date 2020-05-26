The mobile food pantry line May 19 caused confusion resulting in a three-car rear-end accident at Fuhrer Fieldhouse at Doane University.
The accident was caused by a confused driver in line for assistance, Crete Police Chief Steven Hensel said.
The mobile food pantry saw more than 200 people that day, with a long line of cars, Doane Assistant Director of Community Service Engagement Andrew Brown said.
The next mobile food pantry will be held Tuesday, June 16, from noon to 1 p.m.
Volunteers at the pantry ask participants to form the line of vehicles starting on Doane Drive and lead up to the Fieldhouse. Volunteers will allow one car at a time to drive through and pick up food in the Fieldhouse parking lot.
