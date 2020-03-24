Mildred “Millie” A. Behrens
Oct. 9, 1927 – March 18, 2020
Mildred “Millie” Ann (Duba) Behrens, 92, Wilber, formerly of Crete, was born on a farm near Western to Joseph N. and Anna (Zoubek) Duba on Oct. 9, 1927. She died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Wilber Care Center, where she resided for the past two years.
She attended grade school at District 120 through the eighth grade. On Jan. 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to Haroldean (Dean) Behrens in Wilber. They made their home in Crete. Millie worked at the Crete Ben Franklin store and Elgin Watch Company in Lincoln. She then became a mother and homemaker for Dean and their four children.
She was bookkeeper for all the years Dean owned his mechanic business, and she also served the Saline County Fair Board in the baking/canning division for many years. She was a 75-year member of Z.C.B.J. Lodge 389. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles and especially spending family time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Millie is survived by her four children, Rick (Karen) Behrens of Kent, Washington, Randall Behrens of Pleasant Dale, Christie (Jerry) Larsen of Manhattan, Kansas, and Lorrie (Jeff) Bellar of Norfolk; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Braden and Marvene Bowen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers and their spouses, Adolph and Emma Duba, Joe and Sylvia Duba and Frank and LaVerne Duba; sisters and their spouses, Abbie and Jim Zoubek, Rose and Carl Boden and Bertha Duba; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norman and MaryAnn Behrens, Nelson and Doris Behrens, Robert Behrens and Robert Bowen.
Private graveside services were held at the Wilber Czech Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www. kunclfh.com.
