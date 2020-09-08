Mildred H. Brodt
Oct. 7, 1918 – Aug. 31, 2020
Mildred Helen (Freeouf) Brodt, of rural Fairmont, Minnesota, was born Oct. 7, 1918, and grew up with three sisters and a brother on her parents’ farm (Stephen and Albina Zajicek Freeouf) near Dorchester. She attended country grade school, graduated from Dorchester High School, attended the University of Nebraska and served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.
Throughout her long and active life, Mildred embraced career opportunities that led to adventure, satisfaction and success. She proudly served her country in the Pacific War Zone (New Guinea) and following her discharge in the Philippines, was employed with the first group of women civilians who served with the Occupational Forces in Tokyo, Japan. Fond memories of this time were lasting friendships, the exhilaration of climbing Mt. Fuji and attending the Tokyo War Crimes Tribunal.
Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, Mildred graduated with a business degree from the University of Nebraska in 1951 which led to a position with the newly formed National Security Administration in Washington DC and later with the Norwest Bank in Minneapolis.
In 1965, Mildred married Warren Brodt in Lincoln. They made their home on the Brodt farm in Fraser Township, Martin County, Minnesota, and were active members of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fairmont. Mildred embraced her new role as a loving farm wife, dedicated teacher and community volunteer. She and Warren enjoyed traveling and entertaining, the Martin County and Minnesota State Fair, sharing their garden harvest and participating in community events.
With an education endorsement from the University of Nebraska and a Master’s degree from the University of Minnesota, Mildred was a trailblazer teaching children with disabilities in Fairmont and Sherburn school districts for 13 years. She was honored to be selected as Teacher of the Year in 1980. Mildred was an avid volunteer, often in leadership positions, with STEP, ARC, AAUW, Sunshine Club, Martin County Historical Society, Heritage Acres, Fairmont Medical Center-Mayo Health System Auxiliary and Fairmont Opera House. She cheered on the Vikings, enjoyed reading and was an accomplished seamstress. After Warren’s death in 2001, Mildred traveled to China, Egypt, Japan, Australia, New Guinea, Europe and throughout the U.S. Her long anticipated 100th birthday was a wonderful milestone celebrated by a host of loving family and friends. Mildred passed away at home on the Brodt farm Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 101.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren; three sisters, brother, and two nephews. Treasuring the memories of wonderful times shared with Mildred are her seven nieces, nephew, many great-nieces and great-nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to UHD Hospice, 99 Downtown Plaza Fairmont, MN 56031; First Congregational Church, 319 Downtown Plaza Fairmont, MN 56031; or the charity of your choice. Any correspondence may be directed to: Angie Nelson, 2901 So. Bahnson Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
Funeral service was Sept. 3 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fairmont. Interment was in Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont with military honors provided by the Lee C. Prentice American Legion Post 36 and Martin County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1222. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.