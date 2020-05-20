With social distancing guidelines and group limits, local American Legion and VFW posts have had to change their Memorial Day plans.
Some have canceled programs and services completely. Others are modifying their events to abide by the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.
Following are plans for Memorial Day in Saline County.
Memorial Day services
Crete – Memorial Day services canceled
Dorchester – Memorial Day services will start at 10:30 a.m. with military honors at the Legion Club. There will be a firing squad, a short presentation, and flags will be raised. Social distancing measures will be required.
Friend – Memorial Day services will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Turkey Creek Cemetery. At 10 a.m. the service will move to the Catholic Cemetery. At 11 a.m. the service will move to Andrew Cemetery.
Exeter – Memorial Day services canceled
Milligan – Memorial Day services canceled
Western –Memorial Day services canceled
Wilber – Memorial Day services will start at 4 p.m. at the Legion ballfield. At 4:30 p.m. there will be a golf cart parade through town.
DeWitt – Memorial Day services will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. People will be asked to stay in their cars and can tune into the service through the radio.
Plymouth – Memorial Day services will start at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial. Social distancing measures will be required. The traditional Memorial Day potluck is canceled.
