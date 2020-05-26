memorial day1 IMG_7441 cmyk.tif
The headstone of Karl F. Kerst is decorated with red, white and blue flowers. Kerst served in the United States Navy during World War II. Kerst is buried in the Riverside Cemetery in Crete.
memorial day2 IMG_7444 cmyk.tif
Javier S. Adame’s headstone is decorated for Memorial Day. The decorations include flowers and figurines. Adame is buried at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crete.
memorial day3 IMG_7432 cmyk.tif
A headstone is decorated for Memorial Day at the Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Memorial Day services in Crete were cancelled due to the coronavirus, but headstones were still decorated.

