Megan K. Vales
Dec. 19, 1986 – Nov. 13, 2019
Megan K. (Deke) Vales passed away peacefully at her home Nov. 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. She was born to Lovelle H. and Connie Deke in Beatrice on Dec. 19, 1986. Megan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt, where she was baptized on Christmas Day, 1986, by the Rev. Douglas Zurek. She was confirmed May 6, 2001, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber by the Rev. James C. Helgren. Her baptism verse was also used as her confirmation verse, Philippians 4:13. The Rev. Helgren always picked out a fun verse—Job 13:1.
Megan attended Tri-County Elementary and High School. She graduated in May 2005. While in junior high and high school, Megan was on the high honor roll. She attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney through December 2008 and transferred to College of Saint Mary in Omaha. In May 2011, Megan graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation services. On May 20, 2012, she received her master’s degree in occupational therapy.
Megan married the love of her life, Jim Vales, on Oct. 26, 2013, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. They were married by the Rev. Doty. She joined the Catholic Church. They made their home in Swanton. In spring 2018, Jim and Megan started on their dream home on the Vales family farm. They were able to move in to their home in June 2019. They were blessed with the birth of a daughter, Emma Jane, on Dec. 31, 2016.
Megan was employed at Beatrice Health and Rehab in Beatrice after graduation and until January 2015, when she took an occupational therapy job at Jefferson Community Health and Life. In February 2015, she trained to become a certified lymphedema specialist. She was employed there until her health took priority in June 2019.
Megan was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, being a 20-year member of the Louis-Milan Unit of Wilber. Megan loved nothing more than being a wife and mommy. She enjoyed her job helping people, her family life, family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Emma; parents, Lovelle and Connie Deke of DeWitt; sister, KaDene and husband Mark Kratochvil of Western; brothers, Nathan Deke of DeWitt and Jared Deke and wife Sheena of Swanton; father-in-law, Robert Vales of Swanton; sisters-in-law, Janelle and husband Tim Schulz of Weston and Julie and husband Doug Fuller of Lincoln; nieces, Rahelynn Deke, Elizabeth Schulz, Mattie Schulz, Grace Schultz and Anah Fuller; and nephews, Noah Fuller, Micah Fuller and Joshua Schulz.
Megan was preceded in death by her grandparents; aunt, Judy Deke; and mother-in-law, Sandra Vales.
A service was held Nov. 19, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilber. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.