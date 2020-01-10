Gardening is so much fun and can bring joy to everyone who passes by your garden.
It is also a great way to get outside and be active. If you are one who enjoys gardening and would like to learn more about it, you might be interested in the Extension Master Gardener program. It is a great way to connect with other gardeners, learn more about gardening, volunteer to improve community garden spaces and educate others about the things learned in the classes.
The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties throughout the state. It has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff who then take that knowledge gained to volunteer in their community. They contribute time as volunteers working with their local Extension office to provide horticulture-related information to their community.
Participants are required to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service to become an Extension Master Gardener. In Beatrice and Wilber, this is completed by 20 hours each of education and volunteer service throughout the first two years of their involvement while they are an intern in the program.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers retain their certification through a minimum of 10 hours of educational training and 20 hours of volunteering annually.
Each year the Master Gardener program is held throughout the state, including many locations in southeast Nebraska.
This class will be provided in Wilber on Wednesday afternoons from 1-3:30 p.m. It will run from Feb. 12-March 25 at the Saline County Extension Office.
There are also many other opportunities and locations to take the Master Gardener Classes. Contact Nicole Stoner if you are interested or if you would like to find another location for the classes.
The cost of the Master Gardener program is $160 for the first year, which includes a book, t-shirt and nametag. For returning Master Gardeners the cost is just $15. The deadline for enrollment into the class is Jan. 31.
For more information, contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, like her facebook page at www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture or follow her on Twitter @Nikki_Stoner.
